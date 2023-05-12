HILLARY James also known as “Fish” was shot and killed near his home in South Oropouche on Thursday night.
James, 43, a labourer was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.
A police report stated that James, of St John Road, was walking along Kroomen Trace when at around 7.55 p.m. along Kroomen Trace he was approached by clad in dark clothing and a red bandana covering his face.
The man pulled out a firearm and opened fire on James, then ran off.
Police officers responded and crime scene investigators retrieved six spent nine-millimetre shell casings at the crime scene.
James’ relatives took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.
PCs Rampersad and Robinson of the Oropouche CID arrived at the San Fernando General Hospital where they were told that he was brought in with gunshot injuries and died at 8.25 p.m. while being treated.
The body was taken to the San Fernando mortuary pending a post-mortem at Forensic Science Centre.
Also responding to the incident were Insp Ali and Sgt Haynes of the South-Western Police Division, W/Cpl Callendar, Cpl Griffith, WPC Gilkes, PCs Mohammed, Mathura and Maharaj of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III.
W/Cpl Callendar is continuing investigations.