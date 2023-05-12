James

Killed: Hillary James

HILLARY James also known as “Fish” was shot and killed near his home in South Oropouche on Thursday night.

James, 43, a labourer was shot multiple times and died at the hospital.

A police report stated that James, of St John Road, was walking along Kroomen Trace when at around 7.55 p.m. along Kroomen Trace he was approached by clad in dark clothing and a red bandana covering his face.

The man pulled out a firearm and opened fire on James, then ran off.

Police officers responded and crime scene investigators retrieved six spent nine-millimetre shell casings at the crime scene.

James’ relatives took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.

PCs Rampersad and Robinson of the Oropouche CID arrived at the San Fernando General Hospital where they were told that he was brought in with gunshot injuries and died at 8.25 p.m. while being treated.

The body was taken to the San Fernando mortuary pending a post-mortem at Forensic Science Centre.

Also responding to the incident were Insp Ali and Sgt Haynes of the South-Western Police Division, W/Cpl Callendar, Cpl Griffith, WPC Gilkes, PCs Mohammed, Mathura and Maharaj of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region III.

W/Cpl Callendar is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Locked in a ‘black hole’

Locked in a ‘black hole’

“I THOUGHT I was going to die.”

These were the words of firearms dealer Brent Thomas, 61, in a sworn affidavit in which he detailed the horror he endured at the hands of the police in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Thomas stated that he was locked up in a “black hole” in the Maloney Police Station, handcuffed and dragged across his hotel room in Barbados, placed in a cage at the back of a police vehicle, violently forced into an aircraft, and spent days in a facility where he was forced to defecate in a hole in the ground.

Children’s Authority to get $150m, says Imbert

Children’s Authority to get $150m, says Imbert

The Children’s Authority will receive its highest allocation since inception, with an injection of $150 million, Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said.

In winding up the debate of the motion to adopt the second report of the Standing Finance Committee report at the Parliament sitting, on Wednesday, Imbert sought to rubbish criticism by Princes Town MP Barry Padarath with respect to the funding of the Authority.

SAVANNAH MYSTERY SOLVED

SAVANNAH MYSTERY SOLVED

Decades of what neighbours described as a difficult life ended tragically for a Diego Martin mother of five whose body was found in the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Monday evening.

After days of no leads, police yesterday confirmed the body was that of Gabrielle Raphael, who turned 25 years old last Friday.

Recommended for you