Devanand Gobin Ragoobar collapsed and died on Harris Promenade, San Fernando, yesterday.
Ragoobar, 42, was walking along the promenade around 8.25 a.m. when he complained about chest pains and collapsed. A district medical officer later pronounced him dead.
Ragoobar, of no fixed place of abode, would usually spend time on the promenade.
Boyie Singh, who said he was Ragoobar’s good friend, described him as an educated person, who was a good swimmer.
He said Ragoobar worked on Mucurapo Street, San Fernando, as a helper.
Singh said Ragoobar was originally from Hermitage Village, but lived at Shamrock Court, a shelter for the socially displaced in San Fernando.
Singh, who lived on the streets for about 20 years, said he had known Ragoobar for years and referred to him as his family.
An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine Ragoobar’s cause of death.