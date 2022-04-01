A land enforcement officer attached to the Office of the Commissioner of State Lands at the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries has been charged with two offences of misbehaviour in public office.
Mahendardath Jaikaran, 51, is due to appear virtually on Friday before the Arima Magistrates’ Court
According to a police report, in November 2021 a letter was allegedly forged that granted two people permission to build a tilapia fishing pond on State Lands at Wallerfield. On March 11, a party of officers conducted extensive enquiries, which led to the execution of a search warrant at the home of an employee of the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries.
Several forged Government of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries, Land Management Division, Commissioner of State Lands letters were allegedly found and seized at the residence.
Jaikaran was charged on Thursday with two offences of misbehaviour in public office, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.
Enquiries were supervised by Snr Supt Deryck Walker, Anti-Corruption Investigations Bureau (ACIB) and Supt Avinash Singh, conducted by Insp Bryon Daniel (Legal Officer), Insp Alicia Mc Millan, Sgt Phillip, Cpl Sealey, Cpl Maharaj, constable Subran and constable Ramdeo.
Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries employee Robert Mohammed, was charged with forgery on March 27.