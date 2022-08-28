crime scene

AN Arima man was killed and his friend suffered gunshot injuries on Saturday night.

Devaughn Pamponette, 36, of River Road Tumpuna Road, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Shaquille Liverpool, 25, also of Arima, is in critical condition at the hospital.

Crime Scene Investigators retrieved 13 spent nine-millimetre ammunition from the crime scene.

A police report said that at around 9.45 p.m. Pamponette and Liverpool were sitting on the premises of a house at Bellamy Street, Arima, when gunfire rang out.

Residents took them to the Arima District Health Facility to seek medical attention.

Pamponette was pronounced dead on arrival at 10 p.m.

Liverpool is in a critical condition, police were told.

Responding to the scene were Insp Jugmohan, Sgt Radhaykisson and a party of officers of the Homicide Bureau Region 2, Special Emergency Response Unit and other officers.

