Meade

Leroy Meade

Leroy Meade was found shot at his South Oropouche apartment on Friday.

Meade, 41 of Warden Street, South Oropouche, was found around 3.30 p.m. lying motionless close to the entrance of the apartment. He had gunshot wounds to his right side hip and right inner thigh.

Meade's body was identified by his cousin with whom he lived. He told the police that he left home for work around 8 a.m. but Meade was not there at the time. Meade was seen around 10 a.m and appeared to be intoxicated.

Officers from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region 3 including Inspector Jones, Sgt Elvin and constable Bhola and officers of the Crime Scene Investigation Department from the South Western Division, constables Bhola and Pascall visited the scene.

A post mortem is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre.

Constable Nelson is continuing investigations.

Meade is the second man to be shot in South Oropouche in less than 24 hours.

On Thursday around 8 p.m, Hillary "Fish" James was shot while walking along Kroomen Settlement, off St John's Road.

James, 43, who was shot multiple times, died at hospital.

