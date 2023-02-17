A 75-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of $60,000 outside a bank in San Fernando on Thursday.
At around 1.40 p.m. the pensioner withdrew the cash from Republic Bank on Cipero Street and walked towards his vehicle which was parked in an empty lot across the road from the bank.
Upon reaching his vehicle, the pensioner was approached by a man clad in dark coloured clothing and wearing a ski mask.
The victim said that the man pointed a firearm at him, and announced a robbery.
The armed man took the $60,000 from the victim and ran off in a southerly direction along Medine Street.
An alarm was raised and PCs Ramdatt and Rambarran of the San Fernando CID responded.
The officers searched for the suspect and canvased the area for surveillance footage.
PC Ramdatt is continuing investigations.