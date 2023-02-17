republic bank

A 75-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint of $60,000 outside a bank in San Fernando on Thursday.

At around 1.40 p.m. the pensioner withdrew the cash from Republic Bank on Cipero Street and walked towards his vehicle which was parked in an empty lot across the road from the bank.

Upon reaching his vehicle, the pensioner was approached by a man clad in dark coloured clothing and wearing a ski mask.

The victim said that the man pointed a firearm at him, and announced a robbery.

The armed man took the $60,000 from the victim and ran off in a southerly direction along Medine Street.

An alarm was raised and PCs Ramdatt and Rambarran of the San Fernando CID responded.

The officers searched for the suspect and canvased the area for surveillance footage.

PC Ramdatt is continuing investigations.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Teen on sex charge

Teen on sex charge

An 18-year-old appeared before a Tobago magistrate on Tuesday charged with the sexual penetr…

GI looks for 4th Chutney Soca crown

WILL GI (Imran Beharry) retain his title for a fourth consecutive year, or will a new winner be crowed at the Chutney Soca Monarch tonight, Fantastic Friday?

The competition will be held at the newly refurbished Skinner Park, San Fernando, from 8 p.m., and is free to the public.

The Legends and Icons Chutney Soca Monarch 2023, a return of the physical competition after two years due to the Covid pandemic, will pay tribute to deceased entertainer Anil Bheem, who died suddenly on February 4. Bheem was scheduled to perform in the opening segment of the show.

Boy, 16, held with loaded semi-automatic gun in Maloney

A 16-year-old boy was arrested in Maloney on Wednesday night after he was found with a loaded MAC-10 semi-automatic pistol.

The teenager was held around 11.50 p.m. in the vicinity of Building 7 in Maloney Gardens.

At the time officers of the Northern Division were conducting patrols when they received intelligence that men had been seen brandishing firearms.

The officers made their way to the location, where they observed the teenager.

On seeing the officers, he ­attempted to walk away, but was stopped by the officers and searched.

Recommended for you