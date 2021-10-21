Nyron Allen

Deputy Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), is today sending condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of No. 3256 Cpl Nyron Allen, attached to the Trinidad and Tobago Municipal Police Service (TTMPS).

Cpl Allen passed away this morning at the St. James Medical Complex. He had tested positive for Covid-19 on October 11.

He leaves to mourn his daughter, aged ten, his mother, sisters and other family members.

Cpl Allen was last attached to the Port of Spain City Police Service (PCPS). He enlisted into the service in July 2008.

On the news of his passing, Superintendent Glen Charles of the PCPS expressed that Cpl Allen was a bright and upcoming member of the Service with a considerable amount of potential. He said he displayed a passion for upward mobility of the Service and himself.

Supt Charles also noted Cpl Allen was a very disciplined officer who spoke his mind and always made a positive contribution and was saddened by how much of a loss his death was to the Service.

Cpl Allen, fondly called ‘Toppy’, will be remembered for his fun-loving spirit, his motivation towards his fellow officers and that he would give anything in the world to ensure his daughter’s happiness.

