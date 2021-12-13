Deputy Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob and the Executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) extend condolences to the family, friends and colleagues, of No. 17378 PC Sean Woods, who died after contracting the Covid-19 coronavirus.
PC Woods, 49, contracted Covid-19 on December 2 and passed away on Monday at the Port-of-Spain General Hospital.
The officer, who had 21 years’ service with the TTPS, was last attached to Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Port-of-Spain Division.
He is survived by his wife, Peggy Charles-Woods, mother, brothers and sisters.
Snr Supt (Ag), Joseph Chandool of the CID described PC Woods as “a very jovial person, who was liked and respected by everyone.
The passing leaves a void as he was a very passionate officer who would be greatly missed by his colleagues for his unwavering commitment to duty and professionalism.”