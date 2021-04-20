gasp

In three days, a second police officer has been shot while at a police station.

On Monday night, a police constable was shot to the hand at the Gasparillo police station.

A police report said that at around 7 p.m. PC Hanumansingh attached to the Gasparillo police station was in an enclosed room on the first floor cleaning his service pistol when it allegedly fell from his hand.

The report said that as he tried to catch it in mid-air the firearm discharged and he was shot to the left hand.

The constable was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

ASP Joseph Jaikaran, Insp Lewis and Sgt Ishmael responded and investigations are continuing.

On Saturday, a female police officer was shot when her colleague ‘cleared’ a firearm at the police station.

WPC Jaistri Singh, 36, a municipal police officer attached to the San Juan/ Laventille Corporation, was shot to the shin.

Singh underwent emergency surgery and is in stable condition at hospital.

