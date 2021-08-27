Commissioner of Police (Ag), Gary Griffith, and the executive of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) extend condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of WPC Eunice Neptune-Alleyne who passed away today, 27th August, at the Scarborough General Hospital, as a result of the Covid-19 virus.
WPC Neptune-Alleyne was transferred to the Tobago Division just a week ago, after serving a year at the Child Protection Unit.
WPC Neptune-Alleyne joined the Police Service in 2006 as a Special Reserve Police (SRP) and would’ve completed 15 years’ service on November 24th. She was described by her seniors and colleagues as an excellent person and a joy to work with as she was always willing to assist anyone in need.
They stated that despite her health challenges she never complained and took a motherly role to all she met, being an older officer. She mentored the younger staff giving her valuable guidance with work matters and personal issues. WPC Neptune-Alleyne was also revered for her active role in the social side of policing by participating and contributing to the various events hosted by the TTPS.
WPC Neptune-Alleyne lived in Bethel, Tobago, and was regarded as a pillar in her community.
She leaves to mourn, her husband, her three children (two of whom are currently serving members of the TTPS) and grandchild.
The TTPS bids farewell to a loving and compassionate soul, she will be missed.