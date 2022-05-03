Another school has been hit by the Covid-19 virus.
A Standard One pupil of the Gandhi Memorial Vedic School in Aranguez tested positive for the virus last week resulting in an entire class being told to quarantine for ten days.
The quarantine period ends this Friday and pupils can return to school next week Monday, only if they do not develop symptoms of the virus.
"If they develop symptoms during that time, they must seek medical attention and then their individual quarantine will be extended by the CMOH (county medical officer of health) office," parents were informed last week. Virtual classes are being held until the quarantine period ends.
Education Minister Dr. Nyan Gadsby-Dolly confirmed a week ago that since the reopening to all schools on April 19, pupils from 49 of 830 public schools have been tested for Covid-19, with 28 pupils from 16 schools testing positive for the virus.
Most of the schools affected by the virus since the reopening have been primary schools.
Among them were Al-Huda Education Primary, Tulsa Trace Hindu Primary, Harmony Hall Presbyterian Primary, Penal Rock SDMS Hindu Primary, Dayanand Memorial Vedic Primary, San Fernando ASJA Primary, Brothers Presbyterian Primary, Carapichaima Presbyterian Primary, TML Primary, Princes Town ASJA Primary, Guaico Presbyterian Primary, Cunupia Presbyterian Primary, Avocat Vedic Primary and Grant Memorial Presbyterian Primary.
Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has said that the recent spike in Covid cases was not linked to the full reopening of schools.