Constable Greggory Edwards of the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau (ACIB) has died.
Edwards whose father is a police officer, enlisted into the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) in January 2010. He passed away on Tuesday at a hospital in Canada, due to a brain tumour, a post on the TTPS social media page stated.
Edwards leaves to mourn his wife, Camille Lewis, nine-year-old daughter, father – Sgt Marlon Jack, mother and two sisters.
When asked to comment on the passing of the officer, Snr Supt Deryck Walker of the ACIB shared that when Edwards joined the Bureau in January 2015, he brought with him a passionate willingness to learn and was fully committed to developing his skills in this new investigative experience. He will be remembered as a livewire who engendered trust in all who knew him. He was committed to the task and always went beyond the required standard to achieve results.
Acting Commissioner of Police Mc Donald Jacob, members of the executive and colleagues share their deepest condolences at his passing, the post stated.