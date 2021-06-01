Sgt Gary Harvey

Sgt Gary Harvey

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) is again mourning another officer who succumbed to illness on Monday.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and the Executive of the TTPS are offering sincerest condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Sargeant Gary Harvey who died at 6.30 a.m. on May 31 while undergoing treatment at the Augustus Long Hospital, Pointe-à-Pierre.

Sgt Harvey, who had over 25 years’ service, was last attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit (AKU).

However, he spent most of his policing career at the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI).

He leaves to mourn a wife and daughter.

His passing has left his immediate colleagues distraught.

Insp Hezron Lynch, who worked very closely with Sgt Harvey at HBI since 2005, described him as an officer who was extremely dedicated and

a people-oriented law enforcement officer.

Insp Lynch said, “Since I started working with Sgt Harvey back in 2005, he has always been a gem, a true gentleman and a very, very people-oriented person. I say that without any degree of reservation.”

“He always had his colleagues’ backs and we will always remember him as a very warm and persistent officer,” Insp Lynch added.

Insp Lynch underscored that though Sgt Harvey was visually impaired over the last few years, “he remained steadfast and persevered in his quest in achieving excellence.”

He explained, “Sgt Harvey, though blind, underwent his Inspector promotion interview and managed to rank 79th on the merit list out of 504 officers,” he said. “That goes to show the type of officer he was!”

