THE Government is preparing to close Covid-19 dedicated facilities and conduct a study to determine antibody levels in the national community, according to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.
Speaking at Saturday’s virtual Covid-19 news conference, Deyalsingh said the announcement of the rollback on Covid-19 restrictions by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley was a result of a note he had presented to Cabinet on Thursday that was “premised on the country moving from a state where the virus is a pandemic to a state of endemicity”.
According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an endemic refers to “the constant presence and/or usual prevalence of a disease or infectious agent in a population within a geographic area”.
And though the country has not yet reached this state, he said the Health Ministry is preparing for a stage in which the virus no longer poses a significant threat of collapse to the healthcare system. He said steps have been taken to begin the reduction of the parallel healthcare system, with the decommissioning and planned decommissioning of at least three facilities, including the Point Fortin Hospital, the Arima Hospital and the Tacarigua Racquet Centre.
There is no time scale for the decommissioning of latter two, he said.
“I came to the population in early February and alerted that the Point Fortin Hospital will be decommissioned as a Covid facility. I indicated that the second hospital to be decommissioned would be the Arima hospital. I can say that at this point in time the Point Fortin Hospital is on target to be fully decommissioned as a Covid facility by next Saturday and from the following week it will be returned to the people of the south-western peninsula as a primary and secondary care facility. As we look forward to decreasing the footprint of the parallel healthcare system and returning the system normal there is no set timeline yet, but the Cabinet was alerted to the general overall strategic intention of slowly decommissioning facilities based on our real-time risk analysis,” he said.
He added that the next two facilities earmarked for decommissioning once the number supports it are the Arima General Hospital and the first step-down facility to be decommissioned will be the Tacarigua Racquet Centre.
Antibody survey
Deyalsingh said the ministry plans to maintain the Couva Hospital and the St James Hospital in the medium term. The military field hospital currently stationed at the Jean Pierre Complex would likely be moved to another regional health authority for convenience, he said.
“We will retain the Couva facility in the medium term as a Covid facility. We may also retain the St James Facility for the North-west peninsula and part of the plan if the numbers continue to be favourable is to decommission the field hospital at the Jean Pierre Complex and possibly move it to another RHA, for example, the Eastern Regional Health Authority, so in case they have a surge they have capacity and don’t have to move their patients far,” he said.
In addition to these steps, he said the ministry will be conducting a seroprevalence study in the country which will “determine the levels of antibodies in the population by examining blood samples, blood serum and looking for antibodies in the general population…it will help us determine what our estimates are of where we feel our natural immunity is in the population.”
Deyalsingh said the study would be led by the ministry and supported by The University of the West Indies and the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO). Immunologist Dr Carla Marie Alexander and Prof Christine Carrington will serve as technical leads on the project.
Cases decline
Also speaking at the news conference, epidemiologist Dr Avery Hinds noted that there has been a gradual decrease in the number of Covid-19 cases between December and March. The first week of March, he said, will likely produce a 25 per cent decrease in cases from the previous week.
Additionally, he said, positivity has decreased in samples from symptomatic individuals.
“We are seeing that gradual decrease in the overall height of those bars as we move to the right. That rolling average is showing a downward trend, not a rapid downward trend but a trend we are hoping to see continue as we go forward. We look at the same data on a weekly basis and we are seeing that the bar which is the six out of seven days for the first week of March will most likely complete itself, maybe about 25 per cent lower than the bar from the preceding week. Week nine, the current epidemiologic week, we are expecting to see some measure of decrease compared with week eight.”
He added, “Positivity which is also dropping now below 50 per cent as we continue to sample individuals who are symptomatic or among known exposures. So, among those we are seeing the positivity is also beginning to fall. We see that slow decrease from December to January into February in terms of normal total number of cases. The background decrease in positivity also goes downwards from December into January to February. That trend is somewhat encouraging and we are hoping it continues,” said Hinds.