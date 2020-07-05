The Peoples National Movement (PNM) will have to search for another general election candidate for the D’Abadie/O’Meara constituency.
Its prospective candidate Ancil Antoine has been given the boot.
It is the direct consequence of comments he made on Saturday night at the launch of his campaign.
News of his removal came in a social media post by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
Rowley wrote: "The PNM Leadership has withdrawn Brigadier General Ancil Antoine (Ret.) from the list of candidates to be presented to the Central Executive for final approval, scheduled for tomorrow.
This candidate’s removal is as a direct consequence of insensitive and objectionable statements made by him at a campaign launch recently, such statements are not representative of our party or country’s position."
In a Facebook launch of his campaign on Saturday night, Antoine spoke about the response of the Trinidad and Tobago government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic as opposed to United States president Donald Trump.
But he drew cackles and gasps from his audience when he said “"But we are recovering from it due to the excellent leadership of Dr Keith Rowley and his Government. Yesterday I commended him after Parliament – when we had a soiree in his office – on his excellent work. And he said part of why it turned out so is because he is a vulcanologist. Because he virtually is a scientist he has respect for scientists. So when the doctors and so forth said, 'Follow that,' he did.
"It is a great contrast to (US) President (Donald) Trump, who has gone against his scientists and his experts and now…we are recovering from it due to the excellent leadership of Dr Keith Rowley and his Government. Yesterday I commended him after Parliament – when we had a soiree in his office – on his excellent work. And he said part of why it turned out so is because he is a volcanologist. Because he virtually is a scientist he has respect for scientists. So when the doctors and so forth said follow that, he did.
"It is a great contrast to President Trump who has gone against his scientists and his experts and now America is a s---hole country alright? Sorry to say that. And we would have to make sure that we don’t allow Americans to come in to Tri..You know all these Trinidadians who run into America and send back their barrels and so forth, make sure and tell them to stay out of Trinidad for the rest of the year, all your family and them”.
The launch was streamed on Antonie’s “Constituency of D’Abadie/O’Meara Facebook page, but it was unavailable when the Express checked on Sunday afternoon.
However, a snippet of the video is being widely shared on social media sites opposed to the ruling PNM.
Less than two weeks ago, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley received complaints from some of the people who attended a campaign meeting when Antoine was critical of party members and those he perceived did not support his candidacy.
Sources said the retired brigadier started off by telling persons that he ducked many bullets in 1990, having led the Trinidad and Tobago army against the Muslimeen at TTT; he spoke of his accomplishments in the army, stating that he trained in Israel; said the PNM treated him poorly and they bypassed him for promotion in the army, refusing to give him a position which he asked for on his return from Israel.
He said the UNC Government promoted his junior to that same position (which he had been denied). But, he said, he still offered himself to serve. He said he was a political animal. “Allyuh say I am not a politician, that I am a neophyte. But I went UWI and did political science and Roodal Moonilal was my tutor,” he is reported to have said.
Sources said Antoine retaliated against persons whom he felt did not support him “I know none of allyuh wanted me here,” he allegedly stated. He said it was because of (chairman) Herman Noel. “It was because of him that I hold my hand. I was going to destroy all of allyuh,” he allegedly said.
“All of yuh, I was going to destroy all of allyuh. Allyuh better thank Herman Noel, (chairman of the constituency executive). Allyuh better thank God for Herman Noel who tell me to hold my hand. Because I was going to destroy allyuh. And I going to win (the seat) too!” he reportedly said.
He then allegedly turned Arima Mayor Lisa Morris, saying : “You didn’t support me, you didn’t want me to be MP. Where are you now?”
Sources said Morris, the highest ranked PNM officer present, mumbled that it was she who brought him in the politics. Antoine then directed comments at several women present.
Multiple sources said Antoine castigated the constituency women’s league, upbraiding Lady Vice-Chairman, Christiana Smith, Assistant Secretary Simone Awai and Mynelle Brewster. “Three of you did not vote for me,” he is said to have thundered. He was referring to the internal voting process which takes place within the party groups and constituency executives as part of the constituency procedure, prior to the screening and selection of a candidate.
Antoine insisted that he uttered none of these words . He said at the end of the campaign meeting he told the members: “Look I love all of allyuh. I forgive everybody for their action and we have a campaign to win.” He said he hugged one of the women in the meeting and did not even address Averline Scott in the meeting. He said he got 19 votes from the executive and three went to Scott and since it was a secret ballot he didn’t know who voted for him and who didn’t.
“Where you getting yuh information from? It seems like yuh not talking to the right people. People just pulling yuh leg with misinformation,” he said. Asked whether he verbally attacked Noel Gale, he said all he said was that Gale told him to step aside and he (Antoine) told him that he didn’t step aside. He said someone referred to Edmund Dillon “biting the dust” at the meeting and he (Antoine) said “Well I didn’t bite the dust. I was giving people picong.”
He advised that the Express talk to the campaign manager, the chairman of the constituency and “the lady who hug me up, Ann Gray”. Asked whether he didn’t got to Smith, Awai and Brewster and say “allyuh didn’t vote for me”, he said : “Yes. I said certain things happened with the Women’s League and I was addressing the women. But if you say that I addressed them in a particular way, then I disagree”, adding that he told them he “forgave” them. He told the Express the paper was listening to “malicious people” and urged that the campaign manager, Courtney Le Gendre be called.