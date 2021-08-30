A Matura labourer has been charged for the murder of coconut vendor Rico Lakhan.
Marvin Jimeel Superville, 34, also known as ‘Ants Back’ and ‘Jameel’, was charged with the murder of 23-year-old Lakhan, also of Matura.
Superville is expected to appear before the Sangre Grande Magistrates’ Court on Monday.
A police report said that on July 30 a man entered the home Lakhan shared with his common-law wife and allegedly shot Lakhan.
Officers responded and took him to the Sangre Grande Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Superville was also charged for the offences of possession of firearm, possession of ammunition, possession of firearm to endanger life, and possession of ammunition to endanger life.
The charges were laid by WPC Jacob, of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation (HBI), Region II and investigations into the incident were supervised by ASP Lyndon Douglas, Insp Hosein and W/Insp Sylvester.