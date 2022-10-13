Akeel ‘Ants’ Murrell has been charged with the murder of Shawndell ‘Froggy’ Thomas.
Murrell, 46 of Belle Eau Road, Belmont was expected to face a Port of Spain Magistrate on Thursday.
Thomas, 26, who was also from Belmont, was walking in the area on October 3, when he approached a group of men and allegedly became verbally and physically abusive toward one of them, a post to the police's social media page stated.
During the altercation, the victim allegedly pushed the man into the path of an oncoming vehicle. The car avoided coming into contact with the man, who then allegedly stabbed the victim, the police’s post said. The victim was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for treatment. He died on October 4.
The accused surrendered himself to officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, on October 6.
Investigations were supervised by Acting ASP Simon, Insp Lynch and Mongroo and Acting corporal Jules, all of the HBI Region One.
Murrell was charged by constable Wilson, also of HBI Region One, on Wednesday, following advice received from Director of Public Prosecutions, Roger Gaspard SC.