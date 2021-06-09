Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is apologising to the nation for the disastrous decision to open health facilities today to people over the age of 60 and those under the age of 60 with comorbidities, to walk in without an appointment to be vaccinated on a first-come first-serve basis, against the Covid-19 virus.

Across the country, thousands of ailing and the elderly people lined up on sidewalks and on the road for hours from as early as 5a.m.

As the crowds grew and staff and security guards were overwhelmed, police arrived to try crowd control, and enforce social distancing.

At several locations, tempers flared, with the elderly complaining that there was no one offering advice or help, with some questioning why empty school buildings across the country were not being used so that citizens would not have to stand in the sun, and the rain and be belittled by law enforcement.

Deyalsingh said the Ministry had taken note of the number of person who turned out at the health facilities.

He said “We have noted the high numbers of persons turning out this morning for vaccinations in our centres. We may recall that the appointment system which we had instituted was not working in the best interest especially for our elderly. So we thought we would move to a first come first serve basis which many of you were asking for. This overwhelming response has created many issues across the 36 health centres across the country. In immediately reviewing what has happened this morning with the ceos, security and so on. I must apologise to the nation for what has happened this morning.’

Deyalsingh said the Health Ministry underestimated the demand of the vaccines.

“Coming out of this apology we must learn some lessons and immediately this morning we are going to institute the following measure to mitigate this reoccurring from tomorrow. From tomorrow, Thursday 10th, we will start an alphabetical system using surnames in groups of five. So from tomorrow over 60 alone only going to be handling persons over 60 with surnames starting A to E will get into health centres. Friday F-J and then communicate with the public. We will be having a rolling alphabetical listing to mitigate what happened today.”

frustration

Frustration outside the Ste Madeleine Health Centre this morning.

Photo: Cindy Raghubar Teekersingh.

He said that as of 11a.m. today, the crowd had dispersed.

Deyalsingh also said that a lot of the issues at the health centres this morning were caused by people under the age of 60 without a comorbidity, who turned up to get the vaccine.

There were disturbing scenes across the island this morning, with some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens answering the call of the Ministry and coming out to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Some waited in vain. At the Princes Town District Health Facility, hours after people had formed a line, they were told that only 150 would be vaccinated.

At the Ste Madeleine Health Centre, only 60 were told to stay. At the La Romaine Health Centre, only 100 people were given numbers to get in.

As of Tuesday 134,289 people had been vaccinated with their first dose.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Tobagonians told no walk-ins allowed at health centres

Tobagonians are being urged not to show up at the health centres to request Covid-19 vaccines as vaccinations are being done by ap­pointment only on the island.

Speaking at yesterday’s Covid-­19 news conference in Tobago, general manager of primary care at the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) Dr Roxanne Mitchell said some people “descended” on health centres on Wed­nesday, demanding to be vaccinated on a walk-in basis.

+3
‘F’ GRADE

‘F’ GRADE

Ninety-four-year-old Lionel Duncan arrived at the La Romaine Health Facility at 6 a.m. yesterday, eager to receive the first dose of his Covid-19 vaccine.

He had followed the advice of Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh that people over the age of 60, with surnames starting from A to E, would be facilitated at vaccine centres across the country.

Chaguanas letdown over vaccine quota

Chaguanas letdown over vaccine quota

WHILE the numbers dwindled significantly, the disappointment remained high at the Chaguanas District Health Centre where only 50 Covid-19 vaccines were administered yesterday.

As with other area clinics around the country, the Chaguanas facility turned away dozens of people over the age of 60 who were hopeful of receiving a first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.

More vaccine chaos

More vaccine chaos

Another vaccine failure occurred yesterday leaving many elderly people traumatised.

Hundreds of people over 60 years of age showed up at health centres across the country hoping to be vaccinated but many were turned away yet again as chaos ensued once more on day two of the Sinopharm vaccine rollout, this time for only persons over 60.

Too many elders, too few vaccines

Too many elders, too few vaccines

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh’s announcement of an alphabetical system for administering vaccines was meant to avoid a repeat of Wednesday’ chaotic crowds at health centres but it failed to work.

It failed because no one apparently took into account that, based on the electoral list, approximately 25 per cent per of the population have surnames beginning with A to E.

Former Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) chief executive officer Gerard Yorke, a social media commentator, shared his analysis online yesterday using data from a “Distribution of Surnames” graph sourced from the Elections and Boundaries Commission (EBC) voters’ list.