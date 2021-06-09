Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh is apologising to the nation for the disastrous decision to open health facilities today to people over the age of 60 and those under the age of 60 with comorbidities, to walk in without an appointment to be vaccinated on a first-come first-serve basis, against the Covid-19 virus.
Across the country, thousands of ailing and the elderly people lined up on sidewalks and on the road for hours from as early as 5a.m.
As the crowds grew and staff and security guards were overwhelmed, police arrived to try crowd control, and enforce social distancing.
At several locations, tempers flared, with the elderly complaining that there was no one offering advice or help, with some questioning why empty school buildings across the country were not being used so that citizens would not have to stand in the sun, and the rain and be belittled by law enforcement.
Deyalsingh said the Ministry had taken note of the number of person who turned out at the health facilities.
He said “We have noted the high numbers of persons turning out this morning for vaccinations in our centres. We may recall that the appointment system which we had instituted was not working in the best interest especially for our elderly. So we thought we would move to a first come first serve basis which many of you were asking for. This overwhelming response has created many issues across the 36 health centres across the country. In immediately reviewing what has happened this morning with the ceos, security and so on. I must apologise to the nation for what has happened this morning.’
Deyalsingh said the Health Ministry underestimated the demand of the vaccines.
“Coming out of this apology we must learn some lessons and immediately this morning we are going to institute the following measure to mitigate this reoccurring from tomorrow. From tomorrow, Thursday 10th, we will start an alphabetical system using surnames in groups of five. So from tomorrow over 60 alone only going to be handling persons over 60 with surnames starting A to E will get into health centres. Friday F-J and then communicate with the public. We will be having a rolling alphabetical listing to mitigate what happened today.”
He said that as of 11a.m. today, the crowd had dispersed.
Deyalsingh also said that a lot of the issues at the health centres this morning were caused by people under the age of 60 without a comorbidity, who turned up to get the vaccine.
There were disturbing scenes across the island this morning, with some of the country’s most vulnerable citizens answering the call of the Ministry and coming out to receive their first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine.
Some waited in vain. At the Princes Town District Health Facility, hours after people had formed a line, they were told that only 150 would be vaccinated.
At the Ste Madeleine Health Centre, only 60 were told to stay. At the La Romaine Health Centre, only 100 people were given numbers to get in.
As of Tuesday 134,289 people had been vaccinated with their first dose.