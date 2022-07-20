Our booster programme needs a boost.
This was the stirring plea made by Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference.
Noting that to date, 166,895 persons have been boosted, Deyalsingh said: “And at this point in time, I really want to make a plea to those who have been vaccinated, to get boosted, because the protection you get from vaccination or from any other source, is going to wane over time.
“You need to protect yourself by either starting the vaccination programme, or if you have already been vaccinated, get boosted, it could really help save your life and keep our hospital numbers down where they have been.”
He called on citizens to ensure the country’s ambulance services don’t have to respond as they used to respond to Covid cases, so the non-Covid cases can get that sort of priority.
“So, it’s a very simple message this morning, our booster programme needs a boost from you the members of the public going out there to be boosted.”
Stating that the country’s vaccination numbers continue to be very low, he said just 56 first doses were administered yesterday, while the total doses, made up of first and second doses as well as boosters, were 121.
“We have now vaccinated completely 715,015 persons, so we’re still stuck at 51.1 per cent of the population.
“So, if you’re not vaccinated, get vaccinated. Get that immunity that you require. And if you’re vaccinated, your protection is going to wane over time,” Deyalsingh said.
He urged persons, especially those belonging to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, or those with non-communicable diseases like diabetes, hypertension, cancers, dialysis patients, obese persons, asthmatic persons, pregnant women, and those with cardiac issues, to get vaccinated.
“If you have not been vaccinated, please commit to being vaccinated.”
In responding to a question, the Health Minister noted that second booster shots are available for the general population.
“Anybody who has been vaccinated, please get boosted. The only population that cannot be boosted is that 12 to 18 cohort who got Pfizer. They could only have been boosted with Pfizer, but anybody over 18 can be boosted with J&J (Johnson & Johnson) and Sinopharm, which we have in stock.
“Regardless of your immunocompromised state, but we’re urging those who are at higher risk to get boosted, but we also urge anyone over 18 who has been vaccinated, to get boosted.”
He noted that persons who have had their first booster are eligible to have their second booster some four to six months after the first.
Commenting on the issue of crime as a public health emergency, Deyalsingh said both the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social Development will be supporting the two Permanent Secretaries appointed to co-chair the committee established by the Prime Minister, in developing the position the Prime Minister wants.