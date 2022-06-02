THE Appeal Court has overturned a ruling of the Industrial Court, which had ordered a catering company to pay $90,000 to one of its former employees, even though it had also found his dismissal by the company was justified.
On Tuesday, a three-judge panel, comprising Justices Allan Mendonca, Prakash Moosai and Charmaine Pemberton, overturned the court’s ruling, saying it did not have the power to order the payment based on equity.
The All Trinidad General Workers’ Trade Union had brought the matter on behalf of Benson Chance, arguing that his dismissal was unfair, “harsh, oppressive and not in accordance with good industrial relations”.
Attorneys for Superb Caterers Ltd, however, claimed the dismissal was justified.
The Industrial Court in its ruling stated: “In this trade dispute, the worker occupied position of trust and committed a serious abuse of that trust reposed in him on more than one occasion.”
It went on to state that while it did not agree the dismissal was unfair as contended by the union, “equity dictates that based on his 21 years of unblemished service…an award be made”.
But at the appeal, attorneys for the company argued that sub-section 10(3) of the Industrial Relations Act required the court to “act in accordance with equity, good conscience and the substantial merits of the case before it, having regards to the principles and practices of good industrial relations”.
They further submitted that the Industrial Court failed to act in accordance with Section 10(3) and insisted that equity is not a catch-all phrase or a panacea which is used to justify actions which have no basis in law.
The Appeal Court agreed that the Industrial Court cannot only rely on “equity” but the other factors set out in Sub-Section 10(3) (b) of the Act.
The appeal was allowed and the matter remitted to the Industrial Court for it to explain the rationale for the award.
Superb Caterers Ltd was represented by attorneys Anthony Manwah and Dave Persad, while the union was represented by attorney Abdel Ashraph.