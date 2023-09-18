A special sitting of the Appeal Court was convened on Wednesday to mark the retirement of Justice of Appeal Gregory Smith.
Smith, who is 60 years old, was appointed as puisne judge in 1997 and later elevated to the Appeal Court in 2009.
His fellow Appeal Court justices as well as attorneys from the Inner Bar and Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) paid tribute to Justice Smith, fondly called “Smithy” by his colleagues.
Sitting on the panel were justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Nolan Bereaux, Maria Wilson, Vasheist Kokaram and Malcolm Holdip, along with Justice Smith.
Chief Justice Ivor Archie attended the sitting via video link.
In his contribution, Archie said while he was an advocate and supporter of virtual hearings in the Judiciary, this was one instance in which he regretted not being able to be present physically. He is currently out of the country.
The Chief Justice said it was unfortunate the Judiciary of Trinidad and Tobago had to lose the service of a man who was now in his “prime” as a judge.
“Today I pay tribute to an outstanding judge. I want to pay personal tribute to Justice Smith who I came to know since Sixth Form. So I knew him long before he became a judge,” said Archie.
He stated that justice Smith was always a man of integrity and honourability so it was no surprise when Justice Smith was appointed as a judge—an honourable profession.
As part of his contribution to the Judiciary, Archie said Justice Smith has pushed the institution “to greater excellence”.
Also paying tribute to Smith were senior counsel Russell Martineau, Stephanie Daly and Leslie Ann Lucky-Samaroo on behalf of the Inner Bar.
Also speaking were attorneys Gregory Delzin and Frederick Gilkes.
Gilkes spoke on behalf of the LATT.
Delzin described Justice Smith as a man of honour who was never hesitant to assist those in need.
Contrary to what some may believe, he was also a humorous individual to those who knew him.
“Justice Smith is a kind man with a sense of humour. His dry sense of humour was always there and he always assisted those in need,” said Delzin.
He made reference to a point in time when he (Delzin) was appointed as a temporary judge.
At that time Smith offered his assistance in advising Delzin on how he could properly manage his time to balance his work and private life.
Justice of Appeal Yorke-Soo Hon said while the Judiciary was pleased Justice Smith had found what may be “greener pastures”, he would be missed by his colleagues.
“He has been a valuable team member and is irreplaceable,” she said.
Smith, in response to the tributes paid to him, said he found great pleasure in serving Trinidad and Tobago at the level he did.
“I will miss you all dearly,” he said.
He said it was his hope that his contribution had left the Judiciary “in a better state” than he found it.