A LANDMARK appeal is to be heard by the Appeal Court in June involving the use of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) evidence in criminal trials.
That appeal was brought by a man who was convicted of raping a minor and was expected to be heard yesterday by Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Mark Mohammed and Maria Wilson.
However, after holding discussions with attorneys for both the State and the defence, the judges agreed to defer the hearing until June 15.
At the hearing, State prosecutor Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal requested additional time to liaise with Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard, SC, for the appointment of a more senior attorney to lead her in the appeal given the circumstances of the issue to be determined by the court.
The case for the appellant, Emerson “Roger” Richardson, is being led by senior counsel Sophia Chote and includes attorney Allan Anderson.
Justice Yorke-Soo Hon pointed out that while DNA evidence has already been used at the High Court in a number of criminal cases, it would be the first such time at the Appeal Court.
The judge pointed out that the court’s eventual ruling would assist in providing guidance to other judges and prosecutors in future matters involving the use of such evidence.
Justice Mohammed laid out some of the legal issues to be determined by the panel and proceeded to direct the attorneys on submissions to be made to assist in the determination of those issues.
Establishing a database
The judge advised the attorneys to consider whether a forensic scientist who tests DNA samples should be called as a witness to explain the DNA analysis process.
Justice Mohammed also called for the attorneys to address the court on the use of random occurrence ratios by DNA experts.
Those types of statistics use a genetic database of a cross-section of a country’s population intended to link samples collected by crime scene investigators to individuals by estimating the probability of an unrelated person, randomly picked from the general population, matching the genetic material derived from the sample.
The judge said one question that would have to be considered by attorneys was whether such a database had been established in this country for use in such analysis.
According to Richardson’s arguments, the semen linked to him found its way on clothing belonging to the alleged victim after he had consensual sex with his accuser’s mother, who slept on the same bed as his accuser.