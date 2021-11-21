Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards does not think it is inappropriate for her to be on the board of rum and bitters manufacturer Angostura Holdings Ltd (AHL).
She told the Sunday Express yesterday there was no conflict with her being appointed to the AHL board and managing the parallel health care system on behalf of the Ministry of Health.
Last week, Angostura, a publicly traded company, posted a notice that effective November 16, 2021, Richards and president of InvestTT, Franka Costelloe, were appointed to the board of AHL.
Richards’ appointment to the board was criticised on social media yesterday.
She pointed out that in addition to being on the Angostura board, she was also on the board of the National Insurance Property Development Company Ltd (NIPDEC) and the Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA).
She told the Sunday Express: “I do not see it as inappropriate to be on the board of a publicly traded company. My terms of employment do not prevent me from being a member of a Board of a publicly traded company.
“I hold an EMBA (executive master of business administration) with distinction from the Arthur Lok Jack School of Business, a Master of Science in Public Health in Developing Countries from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, a Master of Science degree in Family Medicine and a MBBS (medical degree) from The University of The West Indies.
“I believe that I can add value to complement the skills and experience of the existing Board of Directors from a diversity and inclusion standpoint. This is based on my academic qualifications, skills, training and previous Board experience.
“I have always worked in the interest of our country and being a part of one of the premiere public companies in Trinidad and Tobago is yet another aspect of my service to country. Respectfully, given my diverse background and managerial skills, I see this as an opportunity to enhance Angostura’s Board and contribute to its growth. There is no conflict with the two positions I now hold.”