Tobago police are following several leads in solving the island’s fifth murder, which was committed yesterday.
Dead is 28-year-old Emero Baynes of El Socorro and Pleasant Prospect, an employee of the Trinidad and Tobago Inter-Island Transportation Company, who worked on the APT James ferry.
Baynes, who was shot to the head and died on the spot, was found slumped behind the steering wheel of a white Hyundai Sonata motor car, PCS 2667, around 4 a.m. yesterday, the bullet piercing the front windscreen of the vehicle he was driving.
Snr Supt Junior Benjamin said: “What I can say is that they received a call and it was thought that it was an accident in the beginning. However, upon closer observation we recognised that there appeared to be a gunshot to the head of the victim.”
Dinesh Lalla, the victim’s brother, said he did not deserve to die the way he did, and justice must be served in the matter.
“It don’t have nothing bad to say about him... he don’t drink, he don’t smoke, he don’t misbehave, he don’t go to no bars, nothing like that. Work, home, see about his vehicle, and sometimes his daughter come across, he play with his daughter and that’s it. That is it,” said Lalla who was in shock over the incident.
“Well, I was in Tobago, I work with a company, was doing some deliveries. I shock! This morning, my mother told me there was an accident. When we gone and I went to view the body now, is one gunshot to his head,” Lalla said.
In a Facebook post, Khadijah Jack, with whom Baynes fathered a child, said: “Emero you left me heartbroken, this pain is out of this world. You have been a great father to our daughter Samayiah. I’m sorry I didn’t answer this morning at 1.07 a.m. when you called and message. God this is pain.”
Mother of the deceased, Cynthia Lalla-Baynes, said: “Whosoever done take his life, justice won’t bring him back. My son was a gentle soul, everyone who know him would know him as a quiet child, respectable. I don’t know who kill him or why they killed him. I don’t know if is jealousy.”