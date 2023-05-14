A 17-year-old was held after an AR-15 rifle, ammunition and a magazine were found in his bedroom.
The teen was arrested during an anti-gang operation executed by police officers from the Eastern Divisional Gang and Intelligence Unit (EDGIU) following a surveillance exercise into illegal firearms and ammunition in the Sangre Grande area.
At 6.30 p.m. on Saturday, EDGIU officers went to a house in the Northern Eastern Settlement, Sangre Grande where they executed a search warrant.
They allegedly found an AR-15 with a magazine, 21 rounds of 5.56 ammunition, 50 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition and one drum magazine with a quantity of nine-millimetre ammunition in the accused bedroom. He was arrested.
The exercise was supported by the Eastern Division Task Force. Constable Dabreo is continuing investigations.