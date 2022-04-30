Roman Catholic Archbishop Jason Gordon has tested positive for Covid-19.
A news release from Catholic Media Services Ltd said the positive result came after Gordon began experiencing flu-like symptoms on Thursday.
The Archbishop is now in isolation, with Covid-19 protocols being observed.
In Gordon’s absence, Vicar-General Martin Sirju will be conducting Mass and managing matters related to the archdiocese.
Last Sunday, Archbishop Gordon, who is also vice-president of the Antilles Episcopal Conference (AEC), was in St Lucia for the installation of the new Metropolitan Archbishop of Castries, Gabriel Malzaire.
In giving remarks, Gordon began: “Your people have longed for a son of the soil to lead them,” to applause from the packed congregation.
“They have yearned for your return, and here you are. They saw you in short pants growing up before their eyes, and now you return to be their father, their shepherd, their brother, accompanying them to Jesus Christ,” Gordon said.
When the Archdiocese of Port of Spain placed the release on Gordon contracting Covid on Facebook, many parishioners started sending get-well messages to the archbishop.
One commenter said: “During Mass on Thursday morning he was not himself and I do wish him a speedy recovery so his angels continue to protect him.”
Another said: “You are in my thoughts and prayers, Your Grace,” while another stated: “Maybe those who took communion from him need to be quarantined also.”
Mass at the Archbishop’s Chapel on Queen’s Park West, Port of Spain, was cancelled yesterday, and Catholic Media Services said it will resume on May 3.