A vehicle that is utilised by the Archbishop of Port of Spain Charles Jason Gordon was involved in a fatal accident on Saturday night.
Up to last night, the victim – a woman – had yet to be identified.
The Express was told that around 7.30 p.m. on Saturday the driver of the blue Volkswagen was proceeding west along the Audrey Jeffers Highway, when upon reaching the vicinity of the Cocorite Fish Market, he observed a woman running across the roadway.
The driver attempted to evade the woman, however, he came into contact with her. The woman was thrown about 15 feet away and died on the scene.
The driver notified the police and a team of officers from the Western Division including Insp Ramjattan, Sgt Moses, and Cpl Thomas, responded.
In a statement issued yesterday, the Roman Catholic Church in the Archdiocese of Port of Spain acknowledged the incident.
The Church offered condolences to the family of the woman who was involved in the vehicular accident, and indicated they would be praying for the repose of the soul of the woman who died.
However, while it was acknowledged that the vehicle involved in the accident is owned by the Archdiocese, it stated that, contrary to a media report, the Archbishop does not have a driver, nor was he involved in this tragic accident.
“The Church continues to co-operate with the investigation in this matter,” the release stated.