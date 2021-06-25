Having posted a $2.1 billion loss for its financial year ended December 31, 2020, are jobs on the line at the National Gas Company (NGC)?
The country’s flagship State enterprise would not confirm or deny this yesterday.
Instead, its chairman Conrad Enill responded to a question from the Express: “The company does not comment on such matters but has communicated to staff on several occasions that nothing is off the table as we continue to remain focused on efficiency and productivity at a time when all companies need to be increasingly competitive in a global environment.”
In a statement issued yesterday following the release of its results, the NGC said a “number of targeted interventions—both reactive and preemptive—have laid the foundation for recovery and transformation in the near to medium term”.
Enill said the board and leadership of the NGC were focused on the transformation of NGC Group and actively focused on making decisions that are economically feasible and in the best interest of Trinidad and Tobago.
“Whilst the company does have contracts within its portfolio that are sub-optimal, the leadership continues to engage its customers and execute contracts that would return value to Trinidad and Tobago. The onerous contracts and claims reflect losses to be funded in future,” he said.
He said focus areas for NGC going forward are:
1. Maintaining and building core business
2. Integrated energy player- growth options re- low-carbon opportunities/business; renewables; trading desk; methane emissions
3. Changing the strategic focus and operational model
“The Group’s business priorities and strategies for the year 2020 were informed by prevailing and emerging challenges, as well as the need to balance operational goals with green agenda imperatives. The rise of onshore gas, decline in reliability and competitiveness of local petrochemical plants, a global transition toward cleaner fuels and areas of value leakage in the Group’s current business model were all factors receiving careful attention as the Group mapped its way forward. The outcome was the acceleration of several transformative initiatives for a more sustainable future,” the NGC statement said.
NGC’s losses will impact negatively on holding company National Enterprises Ltd (NEL) as well as profits and taxes paid to the State.
‘Exceptional items’ hurt bottom line
The NGC said three reasons led to it posting the $2.1 billion loss last year.
Classified as exceptional items in its financial statements, they were:
1. Claims over curtailments — $500 million
2. Onerous contracts — $2.1 billion
3. Impairment of infrastructure — $1.6 billion.
These costs amounted to $4.2 billion.
According to its financials, the NGC reported a profit of $1.2 billion before exceptional items, interest and share of associate performance.
After the application of exceptional items, it posted an after-tax loss of $2.13 billion for its 2020 financial year.
Enill told the Express: “Of the total exceptional items of $4.2 billion that generated the losses, the provisions relating to onerous contracts and claims of $2.6 billion would have to be funded in future years. The impairment of infrastructure of $1.6 billion whilst negatively impacting profit has no cash flow impact.”
He pointed out that the profit before exceptional items of $1.2 billion, which represented a $0.4 billion increase over 2019, and one which benefited from royalty charges reversal of $0.5 billion.
“Additionally NGC continues to subsidise gas for the provision of electricity and for 2020 this amounted to $0.5 billion whilst receiving no payments. The receivables from Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission at end of December 2020 amount to $2 billion with a further $3.7 billion in loans outstanding,” he stated.