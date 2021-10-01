Are some used-car dealers getting preferential treatment from the Government and commercial banks?
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Automotive Dealers Association (TTADA) Visham Babwah thinks so.
Babwah told the Express yesterday while many used-car dealers struggle to obtain enough US dollars at the banks to bring in vehicles, other dealers can bring in millions of dollars in cars into the country, seemingly without any restrictions.
“Foreign exchange has been a problem for years and has only worsened with time. The playing field should be fair. When there is favouritism, it slowly squeezes out other businesses, which ultimately kills the industry. It doesn’t only affect used-car dealerships, but other businesses, too,” he said.
Babwah called on the Central Bank to examine commercial banks in Trinidad and Tobago to find out where US dollars are being spent.
It comes on the heels of roll-on roll-off businessman Inshan Ishmael closing his used-car dealership due to problems accessing foreign exchange to sustain his business.
Ishmael told the Express on Wednesday what annoyed him was that other car dealers can secure US dollars and bring in high-end cars to sell, but 14 of his workers are on the breadline as no work is coming in.
Babwah said it is a serious problem affecting many used-car business owners, and needs to be addressed by the relevant authorities.
He said, “We have no idea how much US dollars are allotted to the banks. While one used-car businessman struggles to get US$5,000 from the bank to keep his business afloat, another one can easily get hundreds of thousands of US dollars for his business.”
Babwah said not only was it unfair, but the Government’s policy regarding used cars brought into the country along with what appears to be preferential treatment by the banks to some businessmen exacerbates the problem.
“What is the bank’s criteria to issue US dollars to its customers and businesses?” he asked.
Babwah is calling for more transparency and accountability, especially since the country is already lacking foreign exchange and is in a pandemic.