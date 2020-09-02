Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi has warned against “smartmanism” or “smartwomanism” following the passing of legislation for the mandatory wearing of masks.
Speaking during Wednesday’s Ministry of Health virtual press conference, Al-Rawi said, “This is not a time for smartmanism or smartwomanism. It’s not a time to be as novel as you can be in every exception as to why the law ought not to apply for you. We do not have the liberty of protecting our society without co-operation … Trinidad and Tobago we’re good at calling out people. Call out people for not complying with the law.”
The Attorney General also sought to clarify children eight years and over being charged for not wearing masks.
He said, “The WHO (World Health Organization) says you ought not to require mask wearing for children under the age of five, they say in the period six to 11 have a look at the situation, of the risks in your community. In the umpteen jurisdictions that we looked at throughout the Commonwealth and the 16 jurisdictions right here in the Caribbean context, all of them provide in various degrees for the treatment of mask wearing and for penalties for not wearing masks for children.”
Al-Rawi said the new law was working in conjunction with sections of the Children’s Act which speaks to the child’s parent, guardian or the person with responsibility for the child being the one who will have to pay the fine or explain to the court the reason why he or she should not be required to do such.
He added that it was “no different from the Truancy under the Education Act where a child is brought before the court, it’s no difference from any other offence which a child can commit; litter, dangerous drugs in certain circumstances.”
The age of eight was chosen as, under this country’s law, prosecution cannot take place for any offence if a child is under eight years old as that child is not capable of having a criminal intent.
Al-Rawi added that consideration will not be given to reviewing the wearing of masks in vehicles while in company with family members as he said this was a better method for police officers. “This is Trinidad and Tobago, we have a thriving PH (private for hire) industry which is extremely difficult to manage. We’re in tough economic times where some people are earning a living by PH management. We have one alternative, go to the position of saying if you’re a member of a household you don’t need to wear a mask and then immediately call out all the roadblock facilities in Trinidad and Tobago, sit in long lines of traffic in a grinding heat situation and have the police ask everybody to demonstrate that they are members of the same household, worse yet in Trinidad and Tobago where many of us don’t have the same surnames and are members of the same household. Folks, let’s just be practical for a moment … put on your mask … We have to just exercise common sense and reasonableness.”
Al-Rawi said that wearing the mask could also be a way of instilling discipline in the nation. "We often complain as a country that our society’s off its rails, we say that there isn’t a sense of discipline in our society, we complain that the youth is lost … This Covid compliance with a simple rule of wearing a mask, is a great way for us to cause a shift in society. If parents take responsibility for their children, encourage their children to wear masks, this simple exercise of urging compliance from the young, straight up to the old, has the effect of bettering our society ... Let’s take a little challenge today and look outside of Covid’s protection of lives and livelihoods because we want to get back to work, and let’s look at it as a good opportunity to simply instill some discipline in our country."
The Attorney General said that there were those in the Opposition including an Opposition Senator who alleged that the law was unclear, but he responded, “I will just urge the Opposition to please have a reference to the law, you will note that every country around the world, all of those that I have just referred to, are in the same situation by and large as Trinidad and Tobago is. This is not a time for cheap politics or poor research, most respectfully, it’s about ensuring compliance.”
A person found in breach of this new law faces a $1,000 fine.
Al-Rawi said as far as he was aware no-one had yet been charged for not wearing a mask.