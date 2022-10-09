Customers are paying more for some fresh produce due to the floods that took place last Wednesday into Thursday.
Vendors on Charlotte Street, Port of Spain, confirmed to the Sunday Express on Friday that prices went up following the flood.
Nigel Meltv, who was busy selling to his customers, said lettuce which was priced between $6 and $7 the previous week was now $15 per head.
He pointed out chive was priced at $60 a bundle wholesale the previous week, and now stood at $150, which the vendors have to fork out in order to serve their customers.
“Unfortunately, I had to pass on the additional cost to the customers. Chive last week was three heaps for $10; yesterday customers paid between $5 and $6 for one heap. Around rainy season time is always difficult, as produce prices increase,” Meltv remarked.
Vendor Junior Lewis said cabbage and sweet pepper increased since the flooding.
“A pound of sweet peppers was $10 and $14, and this week is $14 and up. Cabbage was $3 and $4 a pound wholesale price, and now it stands at $8 for the white one and the green ones are $9. It is really tough at this time for us and the customers, but we have to rally through,” Lewis added.
Shemarke Edwards said seven ochroes are now selling for $5, and a pack of carrots can be purchased for $7.
“There has been a steady increase in vegetables since food prices have been on the rise, and with the flooding it is just making matters worse,” Edwards lamented.
‘Prices have to change’
Sharon Daniels, who has been selling for several years on Charlotte Street, said the going price for a bundle of bhagi last week was $12 and $13—when it was $10 before the floods.
Daniels said vendors are now paying $8 and $10 for lettuce, so they have no choice but to sell between $12 and $15 to the customers.
“While we know the rainy season is here, these prices have to change because it’s tough on the customers who have a family of five and up to feed. I have seen a decrease in customers spending as things are becoming harder.
“Usually, on Saturday, I would sell out, but now I have to work on Sunday to finish selling off my produce, Daniels added.
Two customers, Anna Thomas and Fred Berkeley, said with the increase in fresh produce and food, it has been hard and they have been purchasing only what they really need to feed their household.