Mayor of Arima Lisa Morris-Julian is concerned that the elderly population of Arima is not heeding the advice from Government and the Arima Borough Corporation to stay at home, to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Morris-Julian told the Express today that she has asked Municipal Police for help in ensuring people queuing outside banks in Arima heed advice to stand six feet apart.
She said this has not been happening and the elderly, who are among the crowds, are at risk.
“The people I find who are mostly not listening are the older folks and I don’t understand because they are so vulnerable,” she lamented.
At yesterday's Ministry of Health media conference, Arima was identified, via a mapping system, as one of several locations with a cluster of reported COVID-19 cases.
Morris-Julien said while she was disappointed by the news, she was not surprised.
“People are not staying home. We hired a mic system to tell people to stay inside but personally I found that wasn’t successful,” she said.
She said people are also not taking social distancing advice seriously.
“I went to Massy Stores (Arima) this week to purchase some items for one of my little old ladies. The only way I can get her to stay home is to tell her that I’ll make the groceries for her. And I was standing six feet behind the other person and some young men tried to cut in front of me and laughed when I told them that I was practising social distancing. Then an older lady came up close behind me and I had to tell her ‘social distancing’, and she had some very lovely words for me,” Morris- Julian said.
“It’s all good and well to say stay home and social distancing, but people are not listening. I don’t know what else the Government can possibly do,” she added.