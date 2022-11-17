THE pupils and teachers of the Arima Hindu Primary School were all smiles yesterday as they received the keys to their spanking new school building.
After being displaced due to the aged structure of the old school building since 2019, the pupils will now be permanently housed at Tumpuna Road in Arima.
Commissioning the modern and spacious structure which cost approximately $8.5 million, Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly yesterday said with over 800 public schools across the country, there are many aged structures that can cause schools to be closed.
However, after a long delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic, she was pleased to officially present the newly constructed primary school on Wednesday.
Gadsby-Dolly also thanked the collaborative efforts of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha as she said “it takes a village” to ensure that all pupils receive a sound education. Also speaking yesterday, Minister in the Ministry of Education and Member of Parliament for D’Abadie/O’Meara Lisa Morris-Julian said the new school will now be able to provide ample placement for children especially those located in the D’Abadie/O’Meara and Arima districts.
In addition to being forced out of physical school due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the pupils also had to endure being relocated twice since 2019.
Giving the welcome address yesterday, Schools Supervisor 1 Adesh Ramlal said, “Today marks the culmination of a journey for us and more so the principal, staff, parents and pupils of the Arima Hindu Primary School. A journey which started in 2019, the then aged structure at Temple Street Arima was plagued with community and school safety and infrastructural issues which resulted in a decision for relocation and reconstruction.”
To facilitate construction of this beautiful structure, and to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of the curriculum, he said the school was decanted to Jadoo’s Plaza, corner Queen and Green streets, Arima, for August 2019 to July 2021. From September 6 2021, the school was again decanted to Pomegranate Avenue, Phase one, Malabar, Arima, he added.
According to the school’s principal Sohan Seetahal, 167 pupils are registered and seven teachers assigned to the school.
The Ministry of Education also commissioned the La Pastora Government Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE) Centre in Santa Cruz on Wednesday.