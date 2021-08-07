camo

AN Arima teenager arrested by police for allegedly walking the street with a firearm and ammunition, was allegedly found to have camouflaged clothing at his home.

On Friday, Arima Municipal Police officers arrested the 19-year-old suspect. 

A report said that officers were on mobile patrol along Hoyte Avenue, Maturita, when they allegedly observed the suspect with a black bag.

Upon seeing the officers, the suspect attempted to escape but was held.

A search resulted in officers allegedly finding a pistol loaded with a magazine containing ten rounds of ammunition in his possession.

The suspect was arrested and taken to the Arima Municipal Police Station.

Subsequent searches were conducted at his Wallerfield, Arima home, where police allegedly found two pairs of camouflage pants.

Investigations are ongoing.

