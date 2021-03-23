An Arima man was granted $200,000 bail by a Justice of the Peace yesterday after being charged with five counts of larceny of money.
Kevin Erin Hosten, 46, of Ana Street, Cleaver Road, Arima, was charged by a team of investigators attached to the Fraud Squad following reports made by five persons that they were fleeced out of their money.
Hosten was arrested on March 18, by officers attached to the Arima Police Station after one of the persons pointed him out. Following his arrest, Hosten was positively identified on March 20, during an identification parade.
The charges were laid by PCs Gaddar, Legiere and Lutchman, and he is to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on April 7.
In statements given to the police, the victims said the accused allegedly received several payments totalling $211,600 which represented the down payment for the importation as well as the delivery fee for vehicles to each of them during the period April 2009 to April 2019.
The victims said they gave the accused, who purported to be a foreign used car dealer, money for the purchase of four Nissan Y12 AD wagons, a Toyota Voxy, a Honda CRV, a Nissan AD Wagon and Versa motor vehicles. The accused failed to procure the vehicles and attempts to contact him proved futile.
Payments of $34,000, $48,300, $68,000, $48,300 and $13,000, respectively, were allegedly made to Hosten.
Reports were lodged at the Fraud Squad and following enquiries, advice was received from the TTPS’ Legal Unit for the arrest to be made.