Brent David Campbell is expected to appear before an Arima magistrate on Monday, charged with the November 2021 murder of Kendell John.
Campbell, 39 of KP Lands, Arima, was charged with the offence following advice from Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC on Sunday, a post to the police's social media page stated.
John, 32, a technician of La Retreat Road, Arima, was at his home on November 21 2021, when he allegedly went outside to speak to the driver of a vehicle. A gunman is then alleged to have exited the vehicle, approached the victim, shot him and then re-enter the vehicle which sped from the scene.
The accused surrendered to officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, on June 23, the post said.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insps Ramjag, Sylvester and John and Sgt Stanisclaus, all of the HBI Region Two.
Campbell was charged on Sunday by constable Mohammed, also of the HBI Region Two.