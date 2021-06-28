AN Arima was slapped with several charges after he allegedly attempted to bribe a police officer who allegedly caught him breaching curfew.
Damayne Carter, 29, of Elizabeth Avenue, also allegedly had a quantity of marijuana in his possession, police said.
Carter appeared in a virtual hearing before an Arima magistrate on Monday for the offences of attempting to bribe a police officer, breach of curfew and possession of marijuana.
A report said that officers of the Arima Municipal Task Force were conducting an exercise on June 25, when they stopped a man who was found to be in breach of the curfew.
The officers searched the man and allegedly found 340 grammes of marijuana in his possession.
The man allegedly then attempted to bribe one of the officers who arrested him.
The exercise was spearheaded by Supts Prieto and Edwards and supervised by W/Insp. Maxwell and Sgt Henderson.
The charges were laid by Cpl Sandy of the Arima Municipal Task Force.
Carter appeared in a hearing before magistrate Avion Gill.
For the offence of breach of curfew he pleaded guilty and was fined $4,000 to be paid in three months, or in default, face three months’ simple imprisonment.
Carter pleaded not guilty to the charges of bribery and possession of marijuana.
He was granted $100,000 bail with a surety of $10,000.
The two outstanding matters were adjourned to July 26.