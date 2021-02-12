What is usually celebrated as a Fantastic Friday turned into a day of complete sorrow as hundreds of people came out in the streets of Arima today to say their final goodbyes to Andrea Bharatt.
After leaving her home on Arima Old Road, a motorcade procession drove through Arima stopping in front of the Arima Magistrate’s Court on Prince Street, where Bharatt worked as a court clerk.
Hundreds of people, dressed in her favorite colour pink, stood in front of the court to pay their tributes to her.
Residents of Arima and people from all over Trinidad, who said they just wanted to stand in solidarity with the family, wore pink garments, came with pink roses, pink and white balloons and posters with Andrea’s face on it.
The motorcade was led by a pink motorbike, and a music truck playing songs in tribute to Andrea and other women who were violently killed.
Her coworkers were dressed in white t-shirts with a picture of Andrea and the words “R.I.P Andrea Our Baby Girl” written in pink, with pink butterflies on it.
They all wept as the white hearse driven by an employee of Boodoo’s Funeral Home stopped at the court.
Following behind was Andrea’s father, Randolf Bharatt, who rode in another vehicle accompanied by his niece, Sally Sooman and another relative, also all dressed in pink.
Family members were all dressed in pink t-shirts adorned with a large picture of Andrea’s face and matching black face masks with the words ‘In loving memory of Andrea Bharath’, with another picture of her printed on it.
Randolf shook the hands of many persons along the streets and relatives waved and thanked the people for their support.
The procession also had a heavy police escort as the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s (TTPS) Special Operations Response Team (SORT) surrounded the motorcade.
Many persons who spoke with the Express, said their hearts went out to Randolf as they ‘could not imagine what he must be feeling right now’.
Words like ‘angel’, ‘innocent’ and ‘loving quiet child’ were also heard throughout the streets as hundreds of people spoke of Andrea.
Many taxi drivers also expressed their disgust against men who pose as taxi drivers and lure women into danger.
Many people also decorated their vehicles with pink lights, flowers, banners and signs, with Andrea’s face and name on it.
After leaving Prince Street, the procession continued unto Broadway and Pro Queen Street before leaving Arima.
The procession caught the attention of every house, business place and establishment in the heart of Arima, as employees in stores took time off from work to stand outside to wave to Andrea's family.
There were few dry eyes on the streets.
Many businesses in Arima also closed in honor of Andrea.
Though all employees of the court showed up for work at 8 a.m. they were allowed to attend the funeral, thus leaving some members of the public upset.
When people tried to enter the court they were turned away by security and told to ‘return on Monday.’