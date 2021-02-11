"Fearful. Crime is happening right under our noses. Andrea’s body was found in Aripo.”
So said several Aripo residents as they joined the national community in mourning the death of Andrea Bharatt, 22, a clerk at Arima Magistrates Court, who was thrown off a precipice in the Heights Of Aripo. Bharatt went missing on Friday, and, her body was found last Thursday. Her father Randolph “Randy” Bharatt identified her.
Aripo residents also said they, too, are “heartbroken,” and “saddened” at her tragic demise. In the aftermath, Aripo residents have been complaining vehemently about being stigmatised and ostracised by the society. People have also been blaming the community for having knowledge about her brutal death, which they have completely denied. While they were painfully aware, “bodies have been found there before,” they are more profoundly disturbed at the discovery of more bones. They have also taken umbrage that their beautiful village is being labelled as “the Aripo cemetery”, and “Aripo graveyard.” People are looking at Aripo as ossuary (a resting site for bones).
On Monday, they also said a CEPEP worker was robbed at Aripo Junction.
Arima is the central town to get to picturesque Aripo, which boasts about 400 residents. Then after passing the Immigration Detention Centre (IDC), a left turn on the first road takes a visitor into the village. The trek lasts about nine miles, and, it is also a tourist haven for sight-seeing, ornithologists (bird watchers), site of the Raja Yoga Temple, and, Aripo Caves. The majority of villagers earn a living as hunters, gardeners, CEPEP employees, or, on the farms.
When contacted on Tuesday, Arima MP and Housing Minister Penny Beckles said: “I am familiar with Aripo. I will meet with residents to listen to their concerns soon. It’s a fairly quiet village, and, it’s not well known. It is sad to know such a horrible crime took place in Aripo. People like to go there for bird watching.”
St Joseph grandmother Agnes Motilal expressed horror at the devastating news since she had spent the weekend with her son Daniel James, wife Margaret and two grandchildren.
In a telephone interview yesterday, Motilal said: “It’s sad. I have been breaking down. Crying all the time. I could not believe it. When I passed, I got a foul scent. It smelt high. But I never thought the poor, defenceless child was down there. I have gotten accustomed to bad smells there, because people are always dumping animal parts, and, intestines down there. People dump dead animals like cows, pigs and dogs. We did not have a clue that Andrea’s body was decomposing down the precipice.”
Motilal added, “My son said “Mammy, we are so scared. We are concerned about the capital crimes like murder taking place right here under our noses. He is thinking about fencing around his home. It’s only one road in and out. You don’t know who is coming in, and, going out at odd hours. The roads are terrible. Two vehicles can’t criss cross at the same time. You have to wait for one to clear the road, and, then proceed with caution.”
Bodies found here before
When contacted James said: “We are simple, humble and hard working people. Margaret was at work. She was shocked. She could not believe it was Andrea’s body. When people saw police milling around, we thought it was a raid.”
James added: “This is not the first time a body has been found. People found bodies here before. It’s not the first time it has happened. people have even broken into peoples’ houses. Andrea’s death is like a fresh wound. We are living in fear.”
To compound it, James said: “People are looking at us, as though we committed the crime. We have been stigmatised. We need someone to speak on our behalf. We don’t know anything about this horrendous crime. We send our condolences and love to Andrea’s family. We care about her grieving father.”
We want justice for Andrea
James painted a portrait of a close-knit, and, family-oriented community.
He said: “It’s a small community. We tend to be each others’ keepers. Most of the places are not fenced. I am thinking about putting up a fence. Everybody could walk into each other yards. People access the rivers by passing through other peoples’ yards. We have a lot of bush. A lot of small children. People don’t even want to send their children to the shop. It’s so scary that crime this crime has reached so close to home.”
“I am heartbroken. She was so petite. So pretty. People are coming into Aripo, and, committing bad deeds. Aripo residents are getting the blame. We want justice for Andrea. We want justice for all the young women who are losing their lives. They found skeletons and other human remains. It just goes to show everything in Trinidad is “hush hush.”
Aripo residents’ wish list: CCTV cameras
Harold Diaz, 50, who lives there with his wife Nickisha and three children, said, while they have an abundant supply of water from its springs and rivers, they are concerned about the strange cars, gangs of noisy young people, and, “characters” that frequent Aripo. Diaz said: “We have been pleading for the installation of CCTV cameras. Put a camera at the junction. Dumping of bodies has been happening for some time. Then the poor CEPEP woman had to run for her life. Cameras will help catch perpetrators.”
Diaz added: “A large number of strange vehicles are parked by the rivers. At nights, the place is pitch dark. We need more street lights. More police presence. Maybe put a police booth along the way. Crime is hitting home. It is getting serious.”
Diaz also said residents have to face the national community’s ire.
“We are angry at what was done to Andrea. People are angry at us. They are saying, “We does kill people, and, throw them over precipice.” If they hear you are from Aripo, they would watch you cut eye. We are getting a lot of mauvais langue from people. People are assuming villagers committed the crime. It’s the kind of fear we are living in.”
Put a police booth at junction
Heston Mohammed, 54, a CEPEP foreman, who lives there with his four children, said: “It’s not a good feeling to be finding a set of dead bodies in Aripo. It’s a long time people have been doing that. We would pass by, get a bad smell, look over the precipice. But we would not see anything. It’s a long way down from the precipice. Put a police booth at the junction.”
Mohammed added: “Even our relatives who want to come and console us, are afraid to drive in. They don’t know what will happen to them. The place is too dismal. The police are here now. Hot and sweaty. But “voop, and, they gone.”
We are angry
Jesse Diaz , 34, a martial arts instructor, said: “ We are angry. People are looking at us as if someone who lives here, knows about Andrea. We are sad. I can’t say I knew they were killing people, and, throwing them down any precipice. If they are dumping bodies, it would be at night time, residents are fast asleep.”
Diaz added: “If we get a permanent police post, it might deter people from coming up here. Aripo is not a graveyard. Aripo is not a cemetery. Aripo is not an ossuary. Aripo is a peaceful area. We have a “forget that” mentality.”
Diaz also said: “When the police leave, and, there are no more patrols, or searches, it would be like leaving a door open to throw more bodies down the hill. Then, Aripo will continue to get the blame.”