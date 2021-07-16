A Port-of-Spain man carrying a loaded firearm who tried to elude police officers by running through an apartment building was caught and arrested on Thursday.
The suspect, 25-years-old, of Nelson Street, was caught on the roof of the building.
A police report said that at around 6.24 p.m., officers were on foot patrol on Duncan Street when they observed a man known to them with an unusual bulge at the right side of his waist.
The man ran when he saw the officers.
The chase led them up a stairwell of an adjacent building and onto the roof where he was finally caught.
Officers searched the suspect and allegedly found a black Glock 17 pistol fitted with a magazine containing 14 rounds of nine-millimetre ammunition.
The man was taken to the Besson Street Police Station where he is expected to be charged for possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.
The exercise was coordinated by Sgt Stewart and included PCs Harford, Awong, Vidale, and WPC King.