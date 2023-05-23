Gun-toting criminals pounced outside the compound of the La Romaine Health Centre and robbed a man of his jewellery on Tuesday morning.
After exiting the health centre, the victim was walking to the car park when he was robbed at gunpoint by two thieves.
Officers of the La Romaine Police Post, San Fernando CID, Southern Division Task Force, and other police units responded to the incident but no suspects have as yet been detained in connection with the case.
A statement from the South-West Regional Health Authority which manages the La Romaine Health Centre read, “The SWRHA advises that we are aware of an incident, which occurred at the entrance of the La Romaine Health Centre at 7.30 a.m. on May 23rd, 2023. We also advise that the incident has since engaged the attention of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.”
The victim, a 40-year-old man who resides in the community, reported to police that he while walking to the parking lot of the La Romaine Health Centre at Allahar Street in La Romaine when he was approached by two men.
The report described the two criminals.
It stated that the man carrying the firearm was described as of African descent, stocky build, dark complexion, a bald head and approximately 1.8 metres (six feet two inches) tall wearing a black jersey and a pair of black pants.
The second criminal was described as of East Indian descent, slim build, approximately 1.3 metres (four feet five inches) tall, fair complexion, short hair, wearing a red jersey and a pair of black pants.
The victim reported that both men announced a robbery and then robbed him of a gold Cuban link chain valued at $1,500, a gold bera (bracelet) valued at $5,000, and a gold ring valued at $400.
Both men ran in an easterly direction along Allahar Street and escaped with the loot.
Police constables Raghoonanan and Phagoo of the San Fernando CID responded, made observations, conducted interviews, and received certain information.
Police are seeking to obtain security camera footage of the incident and investigations are continuing by PC Phagoo.