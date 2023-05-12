saddam

‘FALSE AND INCORRECT’: Saddam Hosein
Opposition MP Saddam Hosein has moved a motion of privilege against Attorney General Reginald Armour for misleading the Parliament.
 
In moving the motion at the Parliament sitting, on Wednesday, Hosein said Armour deliberately misled the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) and, by extension, the House of Representatives when, in response to a question from him on May 5, the AG said he provided a list of all attorneys who would be collecting fees under the Office of the Attorney General.
 
Hosein said the AG, at a SFC meeting on October 11, 2022, had undertaken to provide the list.
 
Hosein said when he raised the issue of the information not being provided on May 5, the AG indicated it was provided.
 
He read Armour’s response, which was: “Thank you, Mr Deputy Chairman. With the greatest of respect to the Member for Barataria/San Juan, I do believe that this House would record that I have provided a record to this House, a summary listing for June 19, 2021, to March 3, 2023, with the names of attorneys. I actually have the listing here and I have to flip it many times; the names of all of the attorneys up to a total of $206,052,968.49. So that the categorical lapse of error on the part of my learned friend’s memory does him a disservice. The information has already been provided.”
 
Hosein said contrary to what the AG said, the information was not provided.
 
He said as such, the AG “has wilfully and/or intentionally misled the Parliament as he knew or ought to have known the statement he made was a deliberate untruth, it was false and incorrect”.
 
Hosein said the fact that Armour has knowledge of the matter with easy, ready and available access to records, there is a ready presumption that he made the statement with the intention to mislead the House.

He said Armour has committed a breach of privilege of the House, as he deliberately made a misleading statement and committed a contempt of the Parliament.
 
Deputy House Speaker Esmond Forde said he would reserve his ruling in this matter and a decision will be made in a subsequent sitting.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Recommended for you