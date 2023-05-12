He said Armour has committed a breach of privilege of the House, as he deliberately made a misleading statement and committed a contempt of the Parliament.
Saddam moves motion of privilege against AG...
Armour ‘misled the Parliament’
Anna Ramdass
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Opposition MP Saddam Hosein has moved a motion of privilege against Attorney General Reginald Armour for misleading the Parliament.
In moving the motion at the Parliament sitting, on Wednesday, Hosein said Armour deliberately misled the Standing Finance Committee (SFC) and, by extension, the House of Representatives when, in response to a question from him on May 5, the AG said he provided a list of all attorneys who would be collecting fees under the Office of the Attorney General.
Hosein said the AG, at a SFC meeting on October 11, 2022, had undertaken to provide the list.
Hosein said when he raised the issue of the information not being provided on May 5, the AG indicated it was provided.
He read Armour’s response, which was: “Thank you, Mr Deputy Chairman. With the greatest of respect to the Member for Barataria/San Juan, I do believe that this House would record that I have provided a record to this House, a summary listing for June 19, 2021, to March 3, 2023, with the names of attorneys. I actually have the listing here and I have to flip it many times; the names of all of the attorneys up to a total of $206,052,968.49. So that the categorical lapse of error on the part of my learned friend’s memory does him a disservice. The information has already been provided.”
Hosein said contrary to what the AG said, the information was not provided.
He said as such, the AG “has wilfully and/or intentionally misled the Parliament as he knew or ought to have known the statement he made was a deliberate untruth, it was false and incorrect”.
Hosein said the fact that Armour has knowledge of the matter with easy, ready and available access to records, there is a ready presumption that he made the statement with the intention to mislead the House.
He said Armour has committed a breach of privilege of the House, as he deliberately made a misleading statement and committed a contempt of the Parliament.
He said Armour has committed a breach of privilege of the House, as he deliberately made a misleading statement and committed a contempt of the Parliament.
Deputy House Speaker Esmond Forde said he would reserve his ruling in this matter and a decision will be made in a subsequent sitting.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Opposition MP Saddam Hosein has moved a motion of privilege against Attorney General Reginal…
Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has described the murder rate in both Trinidad and Tobago a…
The Pianist' a was the rowboat that survived an 89-day, 5,000-kilometre crossing of the Atla…
Trinidad and Tobago has some of the best food in the world, and the country’s cuisine should…
A couple was shot dead and a 12-year-old girl was injured when gunmen entered their home in …
A three-year-old girl narrowly escaped death when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle she was …