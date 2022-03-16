The looming revocation of Faris Al Rawi’s appointment as Attorney General was an open secret in political circles, but his choice of replacement appears to have surprised many.
While Al Rawi gets a briefing on the departments of the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry which he now heads, his replacement has been named as senior counsel Reginald Armour, who is a national of Dominica and T&T.
According to a bio on website of the CCJ Academy For Law, Armour was described as specializing as an Advocate in the areas of Commercial Law, Labour Relations Constitutional and Public law, Fraud and, as Consultant Counsel to his clients.
He is a citizen of Trinidad and Tobago and of the Commonwealth of Dominica where he continues to maintain an active legal practice, appearing before the High Court and Court of Appeal of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court in this regard.
He was appointed a Senior Counsel by the President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago in 2003.
Armour has a wide Caribbean legal practice and, is currently lead Defence Counsel for one of nine Defendants in a multi-handed complex fraud trial in the Turks & Caicos Islands. He has variously represented clients before the Caribbean Court of Justice, the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council and, Courts of Appeal and High Courts across the Caribbean.
He is the Head of Marie de Vere Chambers in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, where he maintains an active litigation and advisory practice. Marie de Vere Chambers is an Independent Law Practice of eight self employed Attorneys, originally founded in the late 1980s by Mr. Frank Solomon SC.
Additional to his law practice as an Advocate, Armour is the current Chairman of the Council of Legal Education, the Caribbean Treaty based regional legal body under whose auspices exist the three Caribbean Law Schools in Trinidad and Tobago, Jamaica and the Bahamas.
He served as President of the Law Association of Trinidad & Tobago for 2015 to 2017.
He has also served as an occasional acting Court of Appeal Judge of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court and, an acting High Court Judge of the Supreme Court of Trinidad & Tobago. He is a former member of the Law Reform Commission and the Legal Aid Authority of Trinidad and Tobago. In 2007, he was appointed by the President of the Republic of Trinidad & Tobago to serve as Tribunal Counsel to the 2007 Lord Michael Mustill Tribunal and, in 2012 by the Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court as Tribunal Counsel to the Stollmeyer Tribunal, sitting in St. Lucia. Both of these Tribunals were constitutional Tribunals established to investigate and report on judicial misbehaviour.