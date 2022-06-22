When Attorney General Reginald Armour SC called a press conference on Wednesday, many thought he was going to address issues that have been swarming around him following an affidavit he submitted before a Miami court in relation to the on-going Piarco International Airport corruption case.
He instead steered clear of the matter.
He would only add that he did not intend to give anyone “another Section 34 opportunity” to derail the trials that have been taking place in Miami.
Armour called the press conference to add to his presentation in Parliament on the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Legislation. When question time came, he immediately said that it was “very unlikely” he will take those unrelated to the legislation. He even said that he soon had to return to Parliament.
One reporter asked a few questions about the legislation but no-one followed suit.
He was asked about the calls for him, as titular head of the bar, to step down on the basis of a potential breach of the code of the Legal Profession Act and the ethic which govern the profession. Armour however said, “I have nothing further to say beyond what I said in my statement that was published on Monday ... If you all have no further questions on public procurement, then I think this media conference is over.”
While in his affidavit Armour had stated that he was a junior attorney, in his Monday statement, he said that he realized that his role was more extensive than he had recalled. He said that he was attempting to recall events from 14 years prior and there was no attempt by him to mislead the court in any way. Armour said he was not given an opportunity to correct his affidavit before the court order of disqualification from the case came.
During the press conference, he said he assumed that everyone had read his statement from Monday and, if not, he invited them to do such. He also said he did not intend to change his mind about making comments beyond what he said in Monday’s statement.
Asked his reason for not further addressing the issue, Armour said, “Because I’m not.”
He then added, “I have already pronounced on the issue, I have said as much as I am prepared to say. I have said and I am not going to repeat beyond those things that are already stated by me, that there are impending judicial proceedings. I do not intend beyond what I have said, in very restricted terms, to make any comment on anything that has the potential to impact on the proceedings that are taking place in Miami … I will say only this, I do not intend to give anyone another Section 34 opportunity to derail the trials that are taking place in Miami for another ten years.”
A third reporter tried for a question on the issue but Armour ended the press conference.
There have been calls for Armour’s resignation by members of the Opposition and Leader of the Opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar has even called for the Prime Minister to fire him. She has also called on the United States authority to investigate whether Armour committed perjury.
Members of the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) have also written the president of the Association seeking a special meeting to move a vote of no confidence in the AG and to also call on him to resign.
In May, Armour along with the law firm Sequor Law were disqualified by a Miami court from representing this country in civil proceedings in the United States relating to the Piarco International Airport corruption case. This, after defendants Kuei Tung and Steve Ferguson filed motions to strike out the case and disqualify Sequor Law, citing conflict of interest as Armour was now AG.
In his affidavit to the Miami court, Armour stated he was junior attorney in his representation of Kuei Tung in criminal proceedings before the local court in the 2004 airport case. This was however disputed by Kuei Tung and other defendants. The Opposition also claimed that he made extensive submissions in writing and orally to the court and even cross examined witnesses.
On June 4, Armour issued a release saying that he had recused himself from the Miami matter after the disqualification was filed and that former Attorney General and now Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi had been appointed representative in the Miami matters. He also said that the decision by the Miami judge had been appealed by this country.