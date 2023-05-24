Tributes at funeral for former Pan Trinbago president:
Arnold did a fantastic job
Kay-Marie Fletcher
The man, the music, the legend–that is how family, friends and members of the pan fraternity described former Pan Trinbago president Louis Patrick Arnold at his funeral service held in Tobago yesterday.
Arnold, who died on May 9, had been suffering with dementia for some years.
He died at age 84.
In a beautiful home-going ceremony held at the St Joseph Roman Catholic Church in Bacolet, Tobago, yesterday, maxi loads of people from both Trinidad and Tobago gathered to celebrate the man who they said gave his life to local culture, especially to the development of the pan.
The send-off began with a huge procession which took place from Old Market car park in Scarborough to the St Joseph RC Church, where mourners and well-wishers held placards with Arnold’s face on it and played the pan.
During the eulogy, Arnold was described as a good and honest man who changed the face of Pan Trinbago.
He served as president from 1996 to 2009.
All Pan Trinbago offices were closed as a mark of respect for the funeral yesterday.
Paying tribute at the church service yesterday, present Pan Trinbago president and fellow Tobagonian Beverly Ramsey-Moore thanked Arnold for his tireless contributions.
Ramsey-Moore praised Arnold for championing initiatives such as “Pan in the classroom”, under the then-education minister Hazel Manning, panyard judging of bands, local steelbands participating in the World Steelpan festival, categorising of bands to what we now know as small, medium and large bands in competitions and, most notably, ensuring the increase in the national Panorama’s prize money for pan players upward to $1m.
Arnold also founded Our Boys Steel Orchestra in Tobago.
In honour of his legacy, she revealed that this year’s prize for Pan in the 21st Century and Pan Down memory lane competition scheduled to take place in June will now be called the Patrick Arnold challenge trophy.
During the service, Pan Trinbago also received a donation of a $5,000 cheque to begin the development of a pan museum to preserve the legacy of cultural icons including Arnold.
In addition to heading Pan Trinbago, Arnold also served as the president of the National Carnival Commission (NCC), under the then-minister of community development, culture and the arts Winston “Gypsy” Peters.
Also paying his respects yesterday, Peters, who now serves as NCC president, said Arnold led the organisation with dignity and honesty and did a fantastic job.
He was also happy to call him friend.
And on behalf of the entire cultural fraternity, he thanked Arnold for his contributions as he described him as having culture run through his veins. Other former presidents and executive members of Pan Trinbago and NCC were also present at the service.
But the funeral service was not lamented with tears alone as it truly cultural fashion, Arnold was sent off with a poem by his sister, his son Ricardo played the steelpan and members of Our Boys Steel Orchestra also serenaded all in attendance throughout the service.
