A 25-year-old Arouca man is being hailed a hero by his family and residents after he jumped into raging floodwaters on Wednesday to save his uncle from being swept away.
Andy Nanhay, father of a newborn, said he did not think twice when he heard relatives screaming out that his uncle, 55-year-old Derrick “Boyie” Pollard, was being washed away.
The Express visited the family along Arima Old Road yesterday.
Still shaken by the ordeal, Pollard sat in a daze on a chair in the garage of Nanhay’s auto air-conditioning business and home.
“Every time I think about it I’m shaken up. I almost died. Thank God for my nephew or I would not have been here today,” he said.
Pollard sustained minor cuts and bruises about his body.
“I’m good... shaken up, but good. I didn’t break anything,” he joked.
Pollard said catastrophe struck around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, when heavy rainfall caused a nearby lagoon to overflow and flood his aunt’s yard.
He said he ran from his house to help salvage some items from the bottom of his aunt’s house.
“That’s when the water just picked me up. It wash me from there and carried me straight out of the yard, across the road and in my nephew yard, where he has an auto air-condition business. There was water everywhere.
“I tried to hold on to the window, but the force was too strong. It lash me against the wall, and carry me straight to the back of the house. If I didn’t hold on to a coconut tree, it would have carried me into the river,” he recalled. All the while, Nanhay was inside his home with his girlfriend and two-month-old baby boy, trying to keep water out.
“I heard my sister and them bawling and crying... the neighbour bawling and saying, ‘Help, help, Boyie gone.’ They said he gone down in the flood. We called the fire truck. My girlfriend end up looking out the back of the yard, and said she saw his head going up and down in the water,” he said. Without thinking twice, Nanhay said he jumped into the water and swam across to his uncle.
“My mother and them was bawling... my girlfriend was bawling telling me don’t go, but I say no, I had to save Boyie,” he said.
“I hold on to some trees to get to him. The water was pulling me. I was scared, but I get to him and hold his hand. He was already slipping, and I had to grab his pants and pull him. The water was chest-high. If I didn’t save Boyie, it would have really hurt me,” Nanhay said.
A thankful Pollard said had it not been for his nephew, he would have died.
“I thought that was it. Water was everywhere and just pulling me. I had done make up my mind that I was going. It was pressure. I hit my head, knees, I get real cuts,” he stated.
Pollard said an ambulance arrived to take him to the hospital, but was unable to make it through the flood waters.
“I walking strong and don’t feel any way. It’s just cuts,” he responded, when advised that he should still seek medical attention.
Pollard’s aunt told the Express she would have been devastated if she had lost her “Boyie”. “Imagine he came to help me and the water take him,” she said.
The elderly woman went on to plead with the authorities for assistance in either relocating her family or dredging the lagoon.
Her son, Sateesh Nanhay, said the area is frequently impacted by flooding.
“But this is the worst we have ever seen. We have our own land and deed, but they could take here, dredge the lagoon and move us. Right through we are losing things because of the flooding. We lost everything under the house this time... our water tanks, wares, gas tank,” he said.
A stone’s throw away, Surash Nanhay said he lost three pigs and two dogs. His car was also water soaked.
“I’m 49 years old and I was born and grew up here. We get floods, but not this bad. From the time they start to grade the hill up there and build houses, the flooding gets bigger and bigger,” he lamented.