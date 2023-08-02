Arouca teenagers Celene Toussaint and Derrell Wharton are missing.
Toussaint, 15, was last seen at 10.30 p.m. on July 30. She is of African descent, five feet, six inches tall, slim built, light brown in complexion and has braided hair. There is a scar on her left foot.
Wharton, 16, was last seen on 1.10 a.m. on July 31. He is of mixed descent, five feet, eight inches tall, slim built and brown in complexion. There are cuts and bruises on his elbow. He was last seen wearing a black vest and a black three-quarter length pair of pants.
Both were reported missing to the Arouca police station. Anyone with information on their whereabouts can call the station at 640-6138. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or through any police station.