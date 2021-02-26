Judiciary faces cuts and controversy*

The Hall of Justice in Port of Spain.

THE High Court has issued an arrest warrant against attorney Kathy-Ann Mottley for refusing to repay a man more than $.2 million that was paid to her ­after convincing him he was owing the money to one of her former clients.

Upon her arrest, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams ordered that Mottley be made to serve one year imprison­ment unless while behind bars she is able to facilitate the repayment.

If that were to be done, then the attorney is to be immediately ­released from custody.

The warrant was issued on Monday after Canute Antoine initiated legal proceedings against Mottley.

In 2016, Antoine also filed a complaint with the Disciplinary Committee of the Law Association against her.

The Express understands that up to yesterday afternoon, Mottley had not yet been taken into custody.

In all, she has to ­repay Antoine the sum of $209,142.02 plus ­interest.

This is not the first time that the attorney has found herself in such dilemma before the court.

In September last year, she was spared a jail term by Justice Frank Seepersad for refusing to pay a former client more than $.1 million in damages that she was initially withholding.

That client’s son was killed in a vehicular accident. Mottley had represented the woman at trial and after receiving compensation on the woman’s behalf, she failed to hand over the money.

Again, proceedings were brought against her before the disciplinary committee and later at the High Court.

In his ruling, Justice Seepersad had ordered that if Mottley did not hand over the money within a certain time, she would be made to serve 30 days’ imprisonment.

On two occasions she made applications for extensions of time to pay the woman.

Last September, the money was repaid in full and the committal warrants recalled by Seepersad.

