POLICE arrested two men found with marijuana after a high-speed chase in Trincity.
Trevon Thorpe 21, of Third Street Cazabon, was charged with possession of marijuana, as well as driving without a valid drivers’ Permit, driving without a valid Certificate of Insurance and dangerous driving.
One of his passengers, Devon Lewis, 35, of Begonia Road, Macoya Gardens, was charged with possession of marijuana.
Thorpe and Lewis appeared virtually before Magistrate Nanette Forde-John at the Arima Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.
Around 4.30 pm on June 14, officers of the Northern Division Task Force (NDTF), were on mobile patrol along Cane Farm Road, Trincity, when they observed a black Nissan Wingroad vehicle with three men.
When the officers attempted to intercept the vehicle, it sped off.
NDTF officers pursued the vehicle which stopped at Fifth Street Cazabon.
Police said the driver and the front seat passenger allegedly exited the vehicle and ran.
The back seat passenger allegedly removed a firearm from his waist and pointed in the direction of the officers.
The officers fired in the direction of the man, who fled the scene and eventually escaped.
The driver and front seat passenger were caught and taken into custody.
Investigations revealed that the driver was in possession of a quantity of marijuana amounting to 82.3 grammes and was not the holder of a Drivers’ Permit.
A search of the passenger revealed that he was in possession of a quantity of marijuana amounting to 99.8 grammes.
The men were taken to the Arouca Police Station where they were charged for the offences.
Thorpe was fined a total of $11,638 or in default, serve a total of 27 months hard labour.
Additionally, Thorpe was also disqualified from obtaining a Drivers’ Permit for one year.
Lewis, and was fined $6,000 or in default will have to serve 12 months’ hard labour.
PC Skeete is continuing enquiries.