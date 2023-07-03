A man found hiding on the premises of the store he allegedly robbed, was arrested by police.
On Sunday, a 60-year-old proprietor at a wholesale establishment on Henry Street, Port of Spain was open for business, when three men entered. One of them was allegedly armed with a gun and announced a robbery. The proprietor was allegedly beaten and $8,000 taken.
Central police station officers received a report of the robbery and officers of the Inter-Agency Task Force who were on mobile patrol, responded. Upon their arrival, two of the suspects ran off with the cash, and the third suspect was found hiding on the premises.
He was cautioned and taken to the police station pending further investigations. The proprietor was taken for medical treatment. The arrest of the other men is imminent.